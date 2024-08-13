Patrik Laine Will Likely Start Season With Blue Jackets
Ever since he cleared the NHL’s player assistance program, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has been a hot topic on offseason trade boards. Despite the possible blockbuster status a Laine trade may carry, teams haven’t expressed much interest.
At this point of the offseason, most teams have settled in with their rosters and are looking ahead to training camps and preseason games. With the lack of activity has come a lack of attention being given to Laine, who is looking for a change of scenery, and the Blue Jackets are willing to accommodate.
With no trade negotiations happening, Laine may not have a choice but to start the 2024-25 season still in a Blue Jackets uniform. According to Chris Johnston, even if talks were more prevalent, Laine would likely have to perform and put on a show for possible takers.
“I think Laine is likely going to have to play his way out of Columbus,” Johnston said on his podcast.
Johnston misspoke and said Laine still has four years left on his contract when it’s really just one more year after 2024-25, but the dollar amount is still going to be a tough sell.
“$8.7 million is a significant amount of money,” Johnston said. “There’s not many teams that can just jam that into their cap picture right now.”
Laine is set to make $8.7 million against the salary cap for the next two seasons, and this late in the offseason, teams don’t have that kind of space. Not only do teams not have that space, but Laine hasn’t played up to the price tag during his time in Columbus.
In 174 games with the Blue Jackets, Laine has only scored 64 goals and 74 assists for 138 points. Those numbers are way down from his time with the Winnipeg Jets when he scored over twice as many goals (140) in 306 games.
With the Jets, Laine scored 30 or more goals three times. With the Blue Jackets, he’s peaked at 26.
A stint in the player assistance program cut his 2023-24 season way short, but Laine has much more to give. He’ll likely benefit from a change of scenery but will have to start the 2024-25 season on a high note to land the best situation possible.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!