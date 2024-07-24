NHL's Top 3 Bounce Back Candidates
A down season is common in the NHL. A nagging injury, locker room issues, or any other reason can derail a player's campaign out of nowhere. It doesn't always indicate that the player has regressed or lost their skillset. This past season alone there were players like Thatcher Demko and Filip Forsberg who rebounded to excellence after injuries got in the way of their 2022 seasons.
Looking ahead to 2024, there are mutliple players who are hoping to be bounce back candidates for their teams. For most, it will only be a hope, but these three should be able to turn that into a reality.
Sean Couturier - Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers' captain has had a tough run the past three seasons. Despite playing in 73 games last year, he was limited to just 29 and 45 in the seasons before. He's battled back to regain his health, but his performance on the ice needs to follow suit. He had 11 goals and 27 assists while playing the lowest amount of minutes since his second season in the league in 2012-2013.
He's been in the league for more than a decade, but he's only 31 years old. He still has plenty of time to be a 20 goal scorer and Selke Trophy candidate again. If he stays healthy, the roster around him is deeper and could help him produce more in 2024.
Jake Debrusk - Vancouver Canucks
One of the biggest free agent signings this summer was Jake Debrusk inking a seven-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks. The contract was slightly surprising, given how poor of a season Debrusk had with the Boston Bruins. He scored the lowest goal totals in a full season since 2019-2020, when he also scored 19 goals.
The Canucks clearly believe the strained relationship between the Bruins and Debrusk factored into his struggles in 2023. So much so that they are paying him north of $5 million per year. They anticipate a top-six winger for Elias Pettersson or JT Miller to play alongside, and Debrusk is looking to prove he can take on a larger role with the Canucks.
Reilly Smith - New York Rangers
One season with the Pittsburgh Penguins was plenty for both sides, as Reilly Smith wasn't a fit with the Penguins. The division rivals swapped draft picks for the veteran winger, and Smith is a clear winner. He never developed consistent chemistry with Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin, but the Rangers have centers comparable to the ones Smith excelled with in Las Vegas and Florida.
Vincent Trocheck stands out as a potential option to pair with Smith. He's a two-way, pace-pushing center similar to William Karlsson of the Vegas Golden Knights. Whether it's Trocheck, Mika Zibanejad, or Filip Chytil, Reilly Smith is a good bet to hit the 20-goal mark in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!