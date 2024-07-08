Analyst Predicts Blockbuster Trade Between Jets and Hurricanes
After almost a decade of NHL work, the Winnipeg Jets appear ready to move on from one of their most consistent forwards. Nikolaj Ehlers has been on the Jets’ trade block since early in their offseason, and a move is sure to happen before the puck drops in the 2024-25 season.
The Fourth Period lists Ehlers as their No. 3 trade target on their watch list. They also mentioned six teams (Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes) reportedly being linked to the 28-year-old forward.
With a move almost inevitable, what kind of return could the Jets snag for a player who can regularly post well over 50 points in a season? If the Hurricanes are interested in Ehlers, Martin Necas makes the most sense.
Analyst Frank Corrado joined Jay Onrait on TSN and laid the groundwork for a blockbuster deal.
“If Martin Necas’ name is out there, and we’ve heard that for quite a while now,” Corrado said. “It would have to be him coming back in return, wouldn’t it?”
The Hurricanes have also been trying to find a solution with Necas, who recently elected salary arbitration. As a 25-year-old with solid offensive abilities, Necas is sure to get a big payday.
In 77 games played in 2023-24, Necas picked up 24 goals and 29 assists for 53 total points. Ehlers finished the year with 25 goals and 36 assists for 61 points in all 82 games played.
Ehlers and Necas are extremely similar players in terms of offensive production, making their swap a clean move for both sides.
“If you’re giving up a scoring winger,” Corrado said. “It would have to be an evenly talented, or maybe even more talented scoring winger coming back.”
Corrado refers to the Jets getting Necas, as he expects to hit his prime in the next few seasons.
“You’re going to get a deal done with Necas, who’s in his mid-20s, that’s going to take him into his early 30s,” Corrado said. “You’re probably going to have to pay him like the talent he thinks he is, which is an elite talent in the NHL.”
Of course, the Jets would be taking a gamble on if Necas can hit that potential, but he appears to be trending in that direction.
