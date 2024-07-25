Flyers Sign Star Forward to Eight-Year Extension
The Philadelphia Flyers have locked in one of their top names to a long-term deal as they look to build on the momentum gained during the 2023-24 season. The Flyers announced that they have extended forward Travis Konecny to an eight-year contract extension worth $8.75 million annually.
While the Flyers confirmed the news, it was Konecny’s teammate, Travis Sanheim who broke the story.
“Sources say Flyers forward Travis Konecny isn’t going anywhere,” Sanheim tweeted.
Konecny has been a centerpiece in the Flyers organization since being drafted in the first round (24th overall) in 2015. He made his debut in 2016 and has been a regular in the Flyers lineup ever since.
In 564 games, Konecny has scored 174 goals and 226 assists for 400 career points. In eight seasons in Philadelphia, Konecny has reached the playoffs twice and has eight points in 22 games.
"Travis Konecny is an integral part of the fabric of our team, and we are thrilled to have him under contract for the long-term," Flyers general manager Daniel Brière said. "Travis has grown into a significant leader on our team, and he truly embodies what it means to be a Flyer.”
Konecny has led the Flyers in scoring in each of the last three seasons. The Flyers may be coming off of some rough years, but Konecny is someone they expect to help lead the way back to success.
With six shorthanded goals in the 2023-24 season, Konency paced the NHL and finished tied for second in shorthanded points with seven.
Konecney’s new deal will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2033 season. It is the longest contract currently on the Flyers roster. When the $8.75 million kicks in next season, he will be the highest-paid player on the team.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!