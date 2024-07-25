Penguins Sign Top Prospect to Entry-Level Contract
The Pittsburgh Penguins are an organization finally looking towards the future. After two decades of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin keeping the team in contention, president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas is trying to improve the team's prospect pool in the pair's waning years. Dubas' first draft pick with the Penguins was center Brayden Yager, who the team just signed to his entry-level contract.
The Penguins selected 19 year-old Yager with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League. He's played his most recent amateur hockey with the Moose Jaw Warriors, where he's become one of the best players in all of Canadian junior hockey.
This past season was a huge step forward for Yager. He scored 35 goals and dished out 60 assists, setting career highs in all offensive numbers. He made his presence known even more in the postseason, recording 27 points in 20 playoff games. Over 211 career games in the WHL, he's collected 250 points.
Last season, Yager made a strong impression during his first training camp with the Penguins. He skated in nearly all of the team's preseason games, and didn't look far away from being NHL-ready. Heading into 2024, he's eager to prove that he's ready for the NHL.
The Penguins are desperate for younger talent, and Yager is the team's top prospect. They haven't selected a player that high in the first round of the draft since 2012, and their development system is evident of that. Yager projects to be a top-six player, most likely a center, but he could settle in the NHL as a winger. He's a dynamic player who skates extremely well and is defensively responsible.
