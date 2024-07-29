Penguins Still Top Team in Salary-Cap Era
The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but that hasn’t stopped them from being one of the most successful teams in recent memory. According to the Athletic, the Penguins once again ranked first in their 2024 “salary-cap era” franchise rankings.
Since the NHL implemented the salary cap in 2005, the Penguins have been one of the most fierce teams in the league. With 16 postseason appearances, five trips to the Eastern Conference Final, four Stanley Cup Final berths, and three Stanley Cup championships, the Penguins put up the highest score in the Athletic’s calculations.
Thanks to 52 total points, the Penguins are expected to hold down the first spot at least through the 2024-25 season. The Tampa Bay Lightning (47 points) and Chicago Blackhawks (44 points) are the only teams in striking distance, but they would need to finish the 2024-25 season as Stanley Cup champions.
Key superstars like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang have helped push the Penguins to such a high pedigree for nearly two decades. The three no-doubt Hall of Famers have not only led the way, but they’ve also had outstanding help during their championship runs.
Jake Guentzel stood out in 2017, Phil Kessel was a difference-maker in 2016, and Bill Guerin was a perfect veteran presence in 2009.
Even in the years when they didn’t win the Cup, the Penguins had key pieces that contributed to significant success.
Goalies Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray backstopped the Penguins to most of their 16 consecutive postseason appearances. Chris Kunitz turned out to be a perfect wingman for both Crosby and Malkin. Sergei Gonchar helped shape a young Penguins’ core into what it is today.
The Penguins are in a different era as the final years of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang arrive, but they’re leaving behind one of the greatest legacies in NHL history.
