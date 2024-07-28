Insider: Flyers Prospect Informs Team He Won't Return
The Philadelphia Flyers accomplished a huge task when they signed prospect Matvei Michkov to his entry-level contract. After arriving in Philly, Michkov is ready to take the NHL by storm. With their best prospect on board, it would make sense that the organization might be a more attractive place for more European prospects.
That hasn't been the case with their prospect goaltender Alexei Kolosov. The offseason conversation surrounding the young netminder have been the complete opposite of Michkov. It was speculated that Kolosov did not want to return to North America for the upcoming season after getting his first shot at AHL action at the end of last season. Siobhan Nolan of The Hockey News reported that Kolosov could opt to play in the KHL in 2024.
The matter is only being complicated more according to new reports and updates from inside sources. Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey spoke with some of his sources about Kolosov's situation. Reportedly, Kolosov felt "isolated" during his stint with Lehigh Valley and after the season concluded, he told the team that he did not want to return.
Kolosov appeared in just two games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season, coming over following the end of the KHL's season. He went 1-1 in those two starts, but wasn't overly impressive. He fared better with HC Dinamo Minsk in the KHL in 2023. He started 47 games with the team and posted a much more impressive goals against average of 2.39 and a save percentage of .907.
Regardless of what Kolosov's preferences are, the situation will not be resolved by him choosing where to play this upcoming season. The goaltender is legally bound to the Philadelphia Flyers after signing his entry-level contract, meaning that he must report to North America for training camp and expect to start the year in Lehigh Valley or be subject to penalties or other repercussions.
In response, Kolosov has reportedly asked his KHL club to help terminate his contract or find another solution that would allow him to stay in Belarus for the 2024-2025 season and beyond. The two sides have a few months to find a resolution that works for both sides, but in the meantime this situation continues to get messier.
