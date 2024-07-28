Blue Jackets Sign Forward to Contract Extension
The Columbus Blue Jackets are having an active offseason. Between hiring a new head coach and general manager and some roster turnover, the Jackets are trying everything they can to escape the basement of the Metropolitan Division.
An important piece of that was agreeing to a new contract with restricted free agent forward Kirill Marchenko. The two sides were heading to arbitration, but according to Marchenko's representation that won't be necessary. Dan Milstein, Marchenko's agent, shared news of a contract extension via his X account.
The new deal is set to pay the forward $11.55 million over the next three seasons with an average annual value of $3.85 million. It's a great deal for both sides. The Blue Jackets don't overpay for a scoring forward with limited NHL experience, and Marchenko gets some security and a chance to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2026-2027 season.
Marchenko was originally selected by Columbus in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Following his draft, he stood out in the KHL for the next few years. He recorded two straight seasons of 12 or more goals in the KHL before making the leap to the other side of the ocean.
Prior to the 2022-2023 season, Marchenko signed his entry-level contract and joined the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL to begin that campaign. He dominated, scoring 19 points in 16 games before the Blue Jackets permanently recalled the scoring forward to the NHL club. In just 59 games at the NHL level, he netted 21 goals as a rookie. He followed that up with 23 goals and 42 points this past season as a 23-year old.
Armed with a new contract and heading into his third professional season in North America, the Blue Jackets are expecting a bit more from Marchenko. He has the skills and speed to be a 25-30 goal scorer in this league, and with some financial security and an organizational belief in him, Marchenko is in a promising position to reach new heights in 2024-2025.
