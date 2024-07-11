Breakaway on SI

Lightning Avoid Arbitration With New Defenseman

The Tampa Bay Lightning will avoid salary arbitration after reaching an agreement with defenseman J.J. Moser.

Mar 28, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser (90) carries the puck in the first period against the Nashville Predators at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
The Tampa Bay Lightning will avoid an arbitration case with newly acquired defenseman J.J. Moser. The Lightning and Moser have agreed to a two-year contract with a $3.375 million salary cap hit annually.

First reported by SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, the contract will earn Moser $2.7 million in the first year and $4.05 in the second.

The Lightning recently acquired Moser in the trade that sent Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club. Sergachev spent seven seasons with the Lightning and was a pivotal piece in their back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2020 and 2021.

Along with Moser, the Lightning also acquired a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and prospect forward Conor Geekie.

Recently turning 24 years old, Moser joins the Lightning after being a second-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2021. Moser played 205 games with the Coyotes and recorded 72 total points (16G-56A).

Since reaching the NHL in 2021-22, Moser has been an NHL regular with the Coyotes, and he should play a similar role in Tampa Bay.

As a member of the Lightning, Moser is expected to play among the top blue liners, filling the hole left in the Sergachev trade.

At $3.375 million annually, Moser is the Lightning’s fourth highest-paid defenseman. When the contract expires after the 2025-26 season, he will still hold restricted free agent status.

According to PuckPedia, following the Moser signing, the Lightning now have just $730,000 worth of cap space and 22 active players.

