Utah Hockey Club Makes Bold Prediction About Arena
The Utah Hockey Club may not have an official name or mascot, but the fans are ready to show tremendous support for the NHL’s newest club. Hockey fans in Salt Lake City have already shown on multiple occasions they are excited about what’s to come, and the organization has high hopes for the atmosphere within the arena.
Utah general manager Bill Armstong joined NHL Network and discussed having the Delta Center as their home rink. Some renovations are taking place and will continue for a couple of seasons, but that shouldn’t slow down the crowd.
“What they’ve come up with is an ingenious plan,” Armstrong said. “It’ really going to make it a unique plan.”
Armstrong says there are some obstructed seats at the moment, but soon, those will be eliminated for a much better viewing experience. Even if they can’t see the ice, Utah’s front office expects to have one of the loudest crowds in the NHL.
The Utah Hockey Club shares the Delta Center with the NBA’s Utah Jazz, which is known to have one of the loudest venues in basketball.
“It’s going to be loud,” Armstrong said. “The Jazz, I think, have the loudest building in the NBA. It’s because it has a metal roof and projects the sound down.”
The Delta Center opened in 1991 and will enter the NHL as one of the oldest barns in the league, but it could turn out to be one of the best after the renovations are finished.
“It’s going to be truly a unique building,” Armstrong said. “I think we’re going to be one of the loudest buildings in the NHL. They have a saying in Utah: ‘Utah shows up,’ and they do. It’s going to be loud.”
The Utah faithful have been waiting for a hockey team, and now that they’ve arrived, they’ve got a chance to show their passion. The Utah Hockey Club opens its first season on October 8th at the Delta Center against the Chicago Blackhawks.
