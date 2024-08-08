Jets Prepping for Several Prospects to Take Next Step
The Winnipeg Jets don't receive the fanfare that some of the other top NHL teams receive, but they've been a top organization in the league for the past few years. Coming off of a 110-point season, the Jets are hoping to continue their run of successful season in 2024.
The Jets are returning a majority of their roster from 2023. The most notable departures were veteran forwards Tyler Toffoli and Sean Monahan, who both played top-six roles for the Jets down the stretch. They also lost defender Nate Schmidt, who was bought out in the offseason.
Fortunately for the Jets, the moves give their team an opportunity to infuse some of their developing talent with their already established veterans. The organization has an underrated prospect pool, and it;s clear that team general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff wants those players to take the next step with the NHL club.
Recently the general manager stopped by TSN during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup to talk about the state of the Jets' organization. The topic quickly shifted to the numerous young players in the team's system, which Cheveldayoff has made more and more moves to incorporate over the past few years.
Speaking to Laura Diakun and Dave Reid, he talked about how the tournament is a great opportunity for prospects to stand out and gain valuable experience. He singled out two of the team's prospects, Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov and discussed how pleased he is with their development.
"I thought it was a great year for both of them," he said. "Brad took a great step and Chibrikov came over from Russia. He's an energy type of player that has great skill. Both guys look to factor into our equation sooner rather than later."
It isn't just Lambert and Chibrokov waiting in the wings for the Jets. Their first round pick last year, Colby Barlow, is knocking on the door of an NHL roster spot as well. On the blue line, the team maintains a belief in young defensemen Logan Stanley and Ville Heinola to fill larger roles next season.
"I'm looking forward for our younger players to take a step," he said. "Whether it's Logan Stanley, Ville Heinola, Brad Lambert, Chibrikov, (Cole) Perfetti. Those are the kind of players we need to keep growing to push our organization forward."
It's a strategy that the Jets have been successful with. Their core of players now were all home-grown in Winnipeg. Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, Cole Perfetti, Connor Hellebuyck, and Josh Morrissey are all products of the Jets' development system and a huge reason why the team remains perennial playoff contenders. The next wave of talent is on the way for the Jets and Cheveldayoff is doing everything he can to clear the path.
"If you're a young player in our organization right now," he said. "it's all in front of you and there for the taking."
