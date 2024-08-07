Breakaway on SI

Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Shines at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

One of the top 2025 NHL Draft prospects is having an incredible start to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Jacob Punturi

Jan 31, 2024; Gangwon-do, KOR; Team Czech Republic pose with their silver medals during the victory ceremony after losing to (USA) in the Ice Hockey Men s 6-on-6 Tournament Gold Medal Game at the Gangneung Hockey Centre. The Winter Youth Olympic Games, Gangwon, South Korea, Wednesday 31 January 2024. Mandatory Credit: OIS/Joe Marklund-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 31, 2024; Gangwon-do, KOR; Team Czech Republic pose with their silver medals during the victory ceremony after losing to (USA) in the Ice Hockey Men s 6-on-6 Tournament Gold Medal Game at the Gangneung Hockey Centre. The Winter Youth Olympic Games, Gangwon, South Korea, Wednesday 31 January 2024. Mandatory Credit: OIS/Joe Marklund-USA TODAY Sports / OIS/Joel Marklund-USA TODAY Sports

For 2025 NHL Draft prospect Adam Benak, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an opportunity filled with pressure. Benak, a 17 year old Czechian forward, is one of the top players in the upcoming draft class and was frequently named as a player to watch heading into this event. The annual tournament of the world's best prospects is a golden chance to showcase your skillset and stand out early on in the scouting process.

The tournament is just a few days in, and already Benak is setting himself apart. Through the first two games, he leads the Czechian team and all players in scoring with seven points. He scored five points alone in Czechia's 7-3 drubbing of Germany and added two more in the team's win over the United States. He's been a huge reason why Czechia is making such a positive impression so far in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Benak's offensive performance is not only standing out in this year's Cup, it's putting him in rare company. After going off against Germany, he broke the all-time Hlinka Gretzky Cup scoring record. With 17 points over seven appearances, he's surpassed NHL players like Tyler Seguin and Cole Perfetti and unseated former NHL'er Magnus Paajarvi for the top spot in tournament history. Cam Robinson, Content Director for Elite Prospects, shared his excitement for Benak via his X account.

With several more games ahead, Benak has the chance to add on to his record setting performance. Not only that, but he can improve his draft stock with every game. He is currently projected to be a first round pick in the upcoming draft, but there is skepticism surrounding his size. At 5'7, he's a smaller player, but this performance in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is proving just how much potential he has.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more! 

Published
Jacob Punturi

JACOB PUNTURI

Home/Prospects Feed