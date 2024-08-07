Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Shines at Hlinka Gretzky Cup
For 2025 NHL Draft prospect Adam Benak, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an opportunity filled with pressure. Benak, a 17 year old Czechian forward, is one of the top players in the upcoming draft class and was frequently named as a player to watch heading into this event. The annual tournament of the world's best prospects is a golden chance to showcase your skillset and stand out early on in the scouting process.
The tournament is just a few days in, and already Benak is setting himself apart. Through the first two games, he leads the Czechian team and all players in scoring with seven points. He scored five points alone in Czechia's 7-3 drubbing of Germany and added two more in the team's win over the United States. He's been a huge reason why Czechia is making such a positive impression so far in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Benak's offensive performance is not only standing out in this year's Cup, it's putting him in rare company. After going off against Germany, he broke the all-time Hlinka Gretzky Cup scoring record. With 17 points over seven appearances, he's surpassed NHL players like Tyler Seguin and Cole Perfetti and unseated former NHL'er Magnus Paajarvi for the top spot in tournament history. Cam Robinson, Content Director for Elite Prospects, shared his excitement for Benak via his X account.
With several more games ahead, Benak has the chance to add on to his record setting performance. Not only that, but he can improve his draft stock with every game. He is currently projected to be a first round pick in the upcoming draft, but there is skepticism surrounding his size. At 5'7, he's a smaller player, but this performance in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is proving just how much potential he has.
