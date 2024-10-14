Pressure Building for Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry
The Pittsburgh Penguins are no stranger to goalie controversy, and the early stages of 2024-25 might already be foreshadowing possible changes. There’s a battle for the Penguins’ crease and there isn’t a true leader in the clubhouse.
Between Tristan Jarry, Joel Blomqvist, and the currently injured Alex Nedeljkovic, the Penguins have a gluten of options between the pipes. While it may seem like a good problem to have, the pressure is bound to grow for each name.
The pressure is really setting in for Jarry, who has been the Penguins’ go-to netminder since trading away Matt Murray in 2020. Jarry hasn’t been consistent as the starting goalie and the Penguins need steadiness in net.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Penguins might not be totally confident in Jarry as their starter and have looked around at possible movement.
“I think the Penguins have, at times, considered their options here,” Friedman said. “I think that has been going on where they’ve had him out there, or they’ve talked to other teams about him. Obviously, nothing has happened, but it’s occurred.”
Jarry had his job stolen by Nedeljkovic late in the 2023-24 season, with Nedeljkovic starting in each of the last 13 games. That included games on back-to-back nights and the 82nd game of the season that had no playoff implications.
Nedeljkovic went 8-1-3 during that run, with the only regulation loss coming in the final game of the season. Jarry meanwhile went 2-8-1 in his final 12 games played, allowing 40 goals in that time.
The Penguins wanted to see what they had in prospect Blomqvist during the American Hockey League playoffs, but the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost in the opening round.
There is confidence that all three names can hold NHL roles, and that’s opened a battle in Pittsburgh. According to Josh Yohe of the Athletic, there’s an “open competition” for playing time.
Yohe believes the Penguins may not have a regular starter for a bit while they figure out the best plan of action. The organization tried to move on from Jarry over the summer, but there were no bites from the league.
The pressure will be on Jarry to perform and steal the show, but he’ll be on a short leash. Especially if Nedeljkovic returns to health and is impressive, and even more so if Blomqvist continues to look like he’s ready for an NHL gig.
