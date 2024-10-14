Penguins' Sidney Crosby Creates Another Special Moment for Fan
The Pittsburgh Penguins aren't thrilled with their start to the 2024-2025 season. The team is 1-2 and has given up 13 goals over their first three games. For a team hoping to return to the postseason after two years of missing the big dance, it's not the start they were looking for.
The Penguins are still relying on captain and perennial MVP-candidate Sidney Crosby to do the heavy lifting for the team. Coming off a 94-point season last year, the 37-year-old center will need to replicate that production if the Pens want even the slightest chance of earning a playoff berth.
In the meantime, the one thing that has never changed about Crosby is how large he looms over NHL and hockey fans. To most, he is a living legend, and fans in every stadium want his autograph, selfie, or any other recognition from the future Hall of Famer.
When the Penguins visited the Detroit Red Wings, Sid showed how big his heart is for the fans. A fan brought his personal Crosby jersey in the hopes of getting an autograph. When Crosby left the ice after warm-ups, the fan hung the jersey over the tunnel to get his attention, but security confiscated it.
But after seeing what happened, Crosby wanted to immediately mend the situation. He asked for the jersey back, got the fan's name, and then signed a personalized message and autograph on the jersey. The Penguins' security later returned the autographed sweater to the fan, who proudly shared a photo and the story on his social media. Jay Onrait of TSN SportsCentre shared the heartwarming story as well via his X account.
The story is yet another example of the friendly ambassador Crosby is for the Penguins and the NHL. The Pens came away with the victory on the ice during their trip to Detroit, but this fan was the winner off the ice, coming away with an incredible new addition to this jersey collection.
