NHL Explains Multiple Controversial Calls Against Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers continued their slow start to the 2024-25 season with a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Before falling to 0-3-0 on the year, the Oilers thought they had something brewing in Edmonton.
Newcomer Jeff Skinner gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead early in the opening frame; and before the first period let out, it looked like they would take a 2-0 advantage into the intermission. Corey Perry was standing in front of Flames’ goalie Dan Vladar, and executed a perfect deflection from a Troy Stecher shot for his second goal of the season.
Flames head coach Ryan Huska issued a coach’s challenge, however, and after a lengthy review, the goal was overturned.
On the surface, Perry’s goal seemed completely clean. Before getting to his position in front of the net, there was little contact between him and Vladar, but time had passed and everyone was able to reset themselves.
As Perry is making his way to the front of the net, Perry pushes his stick into Vladar’s skates, but the poking doesn’t make Vladar lose his balance or position.
When Stetcher’s shot reached Perry, he was still slightly standing in the blue crease, but he didn’t appear to be obstructing Vladar’s position.
Regardless, the officials determined that there was goaltender interference and pulled Perry’s goal off the board.
A later statement from the NHL explained why they determined there was goalie interference on the play.
“Video review determined Edmonton’s Corey Perry had a significant presence in the crease which impaired Dan Vladar’s ability to play his position prior to his goal,” the statement said. “The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”
The Oilers were still leading 1-0, but they could have used that second tally, especially since they would have another goal called back early in the second period. This time the NHL decided that forward Viktor Arvidsson beat the puck into the zone, forcing an offside.
After those two goals were called back, the Flames went on a run and scored four unanswered to win 4-1. The Flames improved to a perfect 3-0-0, while the Oilers dropped their third loss in as many games to start the season.
