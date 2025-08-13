Projecting Czechia’s 2026 Olympic Roster
Could a country like Czechia surprise the field and capture gold at next year’s Olympics? That’s the goal for Czechia and the rest of the tournament competitors as the powerhouse nations of Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States enter the event as the favorites.
Czechia has had their own international success recently. They captured the gold medal at the World Championships in 2024, and many of those players should be available to help the team compete for gold in Italy next February. The rosters haven’t been finalized yet, but here’s the latest projection for Czechia’s 25-man roster.
FORWARDS (14)
Roman Cervenko (Dynamo Pardubice, Czech Extraliga), Filip Chytil (VAN), Radek Faksa (DAL), Tomas Hertl (VGK), David Kampf (TOR), Dominik Kubalik (EV Zug, Swiss National League), Jiri Kulich (BUF), Jakub Lauko (BOS), Martin Necas (CAR), Tomas Nosek (FLA), Ondrej Palat (NJD), David Pastrnak (BOS), Jakub Vrana (Linkoping HC, Swedish Hockey League), Pavel Zacha (BOS)
The Czechian team’s medal hopes live and die with superstar forward David Pastrnak. The Boston Bruins All-Star has produced 100 points or more in three consecutive seasons, and he will be the focal point for Czechia in Milano-Cortiva.
The question is how much support can he receive behind him? Tomas Hertl, Jiri Kulich, Martin Necas and Pavel Zacha are expected to be huge contributors if they are to advance far in the tournament. They’ll need depth players like Filip Chytil and Radek Faksa to chip in a bit too.
in the hunt: Ondrej Beranek (Energie Karlovy Vary, KHL), Jakub Flek (HC Kometo Brno, Champions HL), Lukas Sedlak (Dynamo Pardubice, Czech Extraliga)
A trio of Czechian forwards who play outside of the NHL are on the country’s radar. Each had strong 2024-2025 campaigns in their respective leagues, and more of the same to begin this season could land them on the roster.
DEFENSEMEN (8)
Radko Gudas (ANA), Libor Hajek (Dynamo Pardubice, Czech Extraliga), Filip Hronek (VAN), David Jiricek (MIN), Michael Kempny (Sparta Praha, Czech Extraliga), David Spacek (MIN), Jiri Tichacek (Karpat, Liiga), Jakub Zboril (Dynamo Pardubice, Czech Extraliga)
The blue line is the biggest area of concern for Czechia. Filip Hronek is the top of this list, but he can only play so many minutes. What happens when he’s off the ice? David Jiricek and David Spacek are young defenders still improving, but neither has emerged as a top-four defensemen in the NHL yet. That forces former NHL players like Libor Hajek, Michael Kempny and Jakub Zboril to play large roles. That’s a dream matchup for the big four countries, and is the Achilles’ heel Czechia must figure out before the competition starts.
In the hunt: Jan Rutta (Free Agent), Radim Simek (Bili Tygri Liberec, Czech Extraliga)
GOALIES (3)
Lukas Dostal (ANA), Peter Mrazek (ANA), Karel Vejmelka (UTA)
Dostal and Mrazek led Czechia to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Championships, and Vejmelka was the third goalie in that rotation. Why not run that same trio back in 2026? Dostal and Mrazek are also going to be teammates for the first time this season in Anaheim, and that duo could form a competitive chemistry ahead of the games.
In the hunt: Jakub Dobes (MTL), Vitek Vanecek (UTA), Dan Vladar (PHI)
Jakub Dobes had an exciting NHL debut last season, and could use that to land a spot with his home country. If they want to go in a different direction, veterans like Vitek Vanecek and Dan Vladar are around and able to contribute.
