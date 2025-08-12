Breakaway on SI

Canadiens Focused on Two Key Prospects

The Montreal Canadiens do not plan on trading away prospects for immediate roster help.

Nick Horwat

Jun 28, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Michael Hage is selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Michael Hage is selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Montreal Canadiens were a delightful surprise during the 2024-25 season, putting up a 40-31-11 record and sneaking into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A young core of players played a huge role in the Canadiens success, with more exciting youth on the way in the near future.

Led by captain Nick Suzuki, elite goal scorer Cole Caufield and Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson, the Canadiens have some of the best talent under the age of 25. The organization has also been linked to a number of key trades this offseason, but they don’t want to move from any of their upcoming prospects, even if a move would bring help right away.

“That’s why the Canadiens didn’t even consider including the names of (Michael) Hage or (David) Reinbacher in trade talks this summer,” a source told RG. “The Canadiens strongly believe in these two.”

Hage was a first round pick (21st overall) of the Canadiens in 2024 and has continued to impress in his development. In 33 games with the University of Michigan last year, Hage scored 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 total points.

At 19 years old, Hage is still some time away from the NHL, but the Canadiens believe he will be a huge boost to the roster when he’s ready for the jump.

Same goes for 20-year-old defenseman Reinbacher who missed most of the 2024-25 season with a long-term injury. Only suiting up for 10 games with the Laval Rocker, the Canadiens American Hockey League squad, Reinbacher picked up five points (2G-3A).

David Reinbache
Sep 30, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Reinbacher (64) shoots a puck during warm-up before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Reinbacher was a fifth overall pick of the Canadiens in 2023 and certainly has a high ceiling to reach. The Canadiens organization believes he can also become a huge help on the blue line, and could be ready for the NHL push soon.

“Reinbacher could complete one of the better top-4s in the NHL one day,” the source said to RG. “And Hage’s stock continues to rise.”

The Canadiens are entering the 2025-26 season with one of the youngest roster in the NHL with numerous key stars well under the age of 30. Even looking ahead to a few years down the line, they believe the answers are already within their organization.

“Keeping prospects out of trade discussions signals that the Canadiens remain committed to their developmental path,” Marco D’Amico writes.

There is room to grow in Montreal and plenty of exciting young talent to keep an eye on as they attempt to morph into one of the league’s most dominant teams.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Nick Horwat
NICK HORWAT

Nick Horwat is a contributor with Breakaway On SI. He was previously a credentialed reporter for The Hockey News covering the Pittsburgh Penguins. A Pittsburgh native, Nick graduated from Point Park University and started reporting on news and sports with KDKA Radio and 93.7 The Fan. After hosting a Penguins talk radio show in college, he morphed the show into a podcast. The Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast has been a leading Penguins podcast since 2019. Follow him on Twitter @NickHorwat41.

Home/News Feed Page