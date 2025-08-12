Canadiens Focused on Two Key Prospects
The Montreal Canadiens were a delightful surprise during the 2024-25 season, putting up a 40-31-11 record and sneaking into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A young core of players played a huge role in the Canadiens success, with more exciting youth on the way in the near future.
Led by captain Nick Suzuki, elite goal scorer Cole Caufield and Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson, the Canadiens have some of the best talent under the age of 25. The organization has also been linked to a number of key trades this offseason, but they don’t want to move from any of their upcoming prospects, even if a move would bring help right away.
“That’s why the Canadiens didn’t even consider including the names of (Michael) Hage or (David) Reinbacher in trade talks this summer,” a source told RG. “The Canadiens strongly believe in these two.”
Hage was a first round pick (21st overall) of the Canadiens in 2024 and has continued to impress in his development. In 33 games with the University of Michigan last year, Hage scored 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 total points.
At 19 years old, Hage is still some time away from the NHL, but the Canadiens believe he will be a huge boost to the roster when he’s ready for the jump.
Same goes for 20-year-old defenseman Reinbacher who missed most of the 2024-25 season with a long-term injury. Only suiting up for 10 games with the Laval Rocker, the Canadiens American Hockey League squad, Reinbacher picked up five points (2G-3A).
Reinbacher was a fifth overall pick of the Canadiens in 2023 and certainly has a high ceiling to reach. The Canadiens organization believes he can also become a huge help on the blue line, and could be ready for the NHL push soon.
“Reinbacher could complete one of the better top-4s in the NHL one day,” the source said to RG. “And Hage’s stock continues to rise.”
The Canadiens are entering the 2025-26 season with one of the youngest roster in the NHL with numerous key stars well under the age of 30. Even looking ahead to a few years down the line, they believe the answers are already within their organization.
“Keeping prospects out of trade discussions signals that the Canadiens remain committed to their developmental path,” Marco D’Amico writes.
There is room to grow in Montreal and plenty of exciting young talent to keep an eye on as they attempt to morph into one of the league’s most dominant teams.
