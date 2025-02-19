Canucks' Quinn Hughes Not Medically Cleared for Team USA
The saga around injury replacements and extra players for teams at the 4 Nations Face-Off has a new layer as Team USA was informed the Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has not been medically cleared to join the team. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Hughes will not travel to Boston to be with Team USA and the United States will have to look for different names to be a possible injury/illness replacement.
Hughes was originally named to Team USA but pulled out of the tournament at the last minute due to an injury. Hughes watched from afar as the United States earned their way to the 4 Nations championship game, in a rematch with Canada.
When it was revealed Charlie McAvoy would not be able to play in the championship game, head coach Mike Sullivan stated Hughes was on his way to being the replacement player on standby. Hughes never left Vancouver, however, and has skated on multiple occasions with the Canucks as they return from break.
It was noted that Hughes was originally not going travel across the continent if he was not suiting up in the championship game. Now, it makes no difference as his injury may still be lingering, forcing the “not medically cleared” statement from LeBrun.
Hughes' agent Pat Brisson noted that this was a tough decision for the player, but the reality is he still isn't ready for a return to action.
Hughes was out of the Canucks lineup for the last four games heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The Canucks went 3-0-1 in that time and are preparing for a five-game road trip upon return.
In 47 games played this season, Hughes leads the Canucks in scoring with 14 goals and 45 assists for 59 total points.
At the moment, Team USA has the necessary number of players to ice a full lineup in the championship game. But with a noted illness spreading to each team at the 4 Nations Face-Off, it’s possible they enter the championship game short a key player.
Forward Brady Tkachuk missed the most recent practice due to illness, but is expected to play against Canada.
