Sharks Reveal New Throwback Jerseys
There's no shortage of anniversaries across the NHL this season. Three teams of celebrating their 100th anniversaries, two teams are celebrating their 25th, and the San Jose Sharks Sharks are celebrating their 35th.
Compared to most of those other teams, the Sharks were a bit late to the party in unveiling a new jersey - or rather an old one - to celebrate the occasion. They've finally done so now, though, and they went in a bit of a different direction than expected.
Rather than bringing back their original teal jersey, which they already did for their 25th anniversary in 2015-16 and 30th in 2020-21, the Sharks instead chose to bring back the one they wore throughout the late 90s and much of the 2000s, now calling it the "Heritage 2.0" jersey. This jersey, which started as an alternate in 1997-98 before being promoted to full-time status the next year, features a darker shade of teal along with a unique striping pattern and font for the numbers and nameplate.
Excluding the Sharks' first Reverse Retro jersey, which is essenitally a gray version of this one, this marks the first time this jersey has returned since they switched to their modern logo in 2007. The result is a classic look that the team believes fans will love in the modern age.
“We have a rich history of game-changing players and trendsetting jerseys,” said Sharks Chief Marketing Officer Doug Bentz, per the team's website. “While we continue to see growth in new fans attracted by our young core and community engagement, it’s important to connect the foundation of our past with our bright future. Heritage 2.0 isn’t just a jersey, it’s a symbol of the era that made us who we are, on and off the ice.”
The Sharks will debut the jersey on Oct. 30 against the New Jersey Devils and wear it for three more games after that: on Nov. 20 against the Los Angeles Kings, Dec. 3 against the Washington Capitals and March 1 against the Winnipeg Jets. All four games will feature Sharks alumni returning to SAP Center, with the game against the Kings also serving as a celebration of Joe Thornton's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
The Sharks have fallen on hard times as of late, having missed the playoffs for six-straight seasons and finishing dead last in the league in each of the past two seasons. They're likely still a ways away from truly competing, but with an abundance of young talent, the future looks quite bright in San Jose.
