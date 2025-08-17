Kraken Defenseman Pushing for Olympic Invite
For many hockey players, there's no greater honor than getting to represent their country at the Olympic Games. Unfortunately, many players don't get the chance to do so due to the bar being so astronomically high.
However, that won't stop Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour from doing everything he can to reach that goal.
Watching Canada's win at the 4 Nations Faceoff at home gave Montour a hunger to represent his home country in Milan. He got a great start at the IIHF World Championships in May, scoring two goals and nine points (tied for the most of any defenseman in the tournament) in eight games. That performance earned him an invitation to Canada's Olympic orientation camp in Calgary later this month, an opportunity he's incredibly grateful for.
"It was nice to get that," Montour told NHL.com. "I think I played well at the Worlds and, I mean, I think at this point people know what I bring. But to be recognized, it's very cool. And just another kind of step to, you know, hopefully playing well and doing well, and making the team.
"I felt like I had the opportunity of making the 4 Nations team. Unfortunately it was not to be. At the same time, I think, for any hockey fan, it's cool to kind of see the high end, you know, elite of the elite playing, and it gives you the kind of thirst to feel like you could be a part of that. So, yeah, it's unfortunate not to be part of that tournament, but feel like I can put myself in a good position to be in contention this time around."
As mentioned, though, making the team will be a very tall order. Canada has a very strong blue line with Cale Makar (who was one of the first six players named to the team in June), Josh Morrissey, Shea Theodore and others, so it will be difficult to break through.
However, Canada general manager Doug Armstrong stated that the upcoming season, and especially the weeks leading up to the Olympics will play a key role in who makes the roster, thus potentially opening the door for Montour.
For now, though, the nine-year veteran is taking it one day at a time.
"Listen, it'd be definitely super cool to make that team," Montour said. "I think anytime you can represent your country, represent your family, represent people that you know are rooting for you, anytime you wear that jersey is a huge honor. So I've had a good summer so far and Im set to have a good training camp and be ready to go for my team. And, of course, be in contention for an Olympic spot."
