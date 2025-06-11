Avalanche's Cale Makar Surprised with Second Norris Trophy
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is once again the top blue liner in the NHL. Following another incredible campaign with the Avs, the NHL surprised the defender with the second Norris Trophy win of his career.
Following a recent round of golf, the Avalanche superstar stopped home to visit his parents. Waiting there for him was the Norris Trophy, given to the defenseman who best embodies the position. After finishing in third place in the award voting for two consecutive seasons, Makar's 2024-2025 was undeniable.
He finished the season with an outstanding 30 goals and 62 assists for 92 points. His 30-goal campaign was the first one recorded by an NHL defenseman since former Washington Capitals blue liner Mike Green accomplished the feat during the 2008-2009 season.
The year earned Makar the overwhelming majority of first-place votes. According to NHL.com's press release, Makar received 176 out of a possible 191 first-place votes. The second-place finisher, Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, received just 13 first-place votes after having the best overall season of his NHL career.
The bittersweet part of this award is that the Avalanche fell short of their goal. Despite loading up at the deadline to add more depth surrounding Makar and fellow superstar Nathan MacKinnon, the Avalanche were bounced in the first round of the postseason by the Dallas Stars. It was a tough exit, especially with former Stanley Cup winner Mikko Rantanen now playing for the Avs' division rival.
It was a rough ending for Makar as well, who was in the midst of a career-high offensive season and his second consecutive 90-point campaign. The 26-year-old is now a two-time Norris Trophy winner, and he's set up to collect a few more of those honors before his NHL career ends.
