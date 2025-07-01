Kraken Ink Stay-At-Home Defenseman
The Seattle Kraken wasted no time in getting in on the free agent frenzy. As the market opened, most of the top players signed contracts within the first hour. It took less than two for the Kraken to lock up a stay-at-home defender to help the team for the next four years.
The Kraken agreed to terms with defenseman Ryan Lindgren on a four-year contract. The deal is worth a total of $18 million, with an average annual value of $4.5 million. Seattle's general manager, Jason Botterill, shared the team's thoughts on inking the veteran defender to a contract.
"Ryan’s a heart-and-soul player who competes every shift,” he said. “He does whatever it takes to win and has been a key fixture on the penalty kill throughout his career. We’re excited to welcome him to the team.”
Lindgren joins Seattle with a bevy of NHL experience. The Boston Bruins' draft pick broke through in the NHL with the New York Rangers. He spent his career on Broadway before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The 27-year-old defender has played 405 NHL games with the two franchises, scoring 14 goals and accumulating 102 points.
Lindgren's best contributions come in his own zone. He's a strong penatly killer, shot blocker, and physical defender in front of his goalie. He should provide a comforting presence behind the team's forwards as well as in front of the team's net minding duo.
The Kraken have made a few moves already this offseason that suggests they want to challenge for a postseason spot. The organization acquired a former Stanley Cup champion in Andre Burakovsky and now has another dependable veteran on their roster with Lindgren signed for the next four years.
