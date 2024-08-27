Separation Remains Between Maple Leafs, RFA Forward
The Toronto Maple Leafs made tidy work this offseason with their team's contracts. They acquired the rights for and signed defenseman Brandon Tanev to begin free agency and followed that up by inking Stanley Cup-winning defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson to a three-year contract. It seemed like general manager Brad Treliving was going to have a quick and efficient summer, but with training camp looming the team is still seeking a solution for an ongoing problem.
The Maple Leafs extended a qualifying offer to restricted free agent forward Nick Robertson earlier in the summer and after a few seasons of bouncing between the NHL and AHL, Robertson officially requested a trade from the organization. The two sides are now at a stalemate, with Robertson seeking a new contract or a trade, and the Leafs hoping he shows up at camp and competes for a middle-six role.
Recently, NHL insider and TSN contributor Chris Johnston provided a gloomy update on the situation. Joining TSN's OverDrive, he provided some details on where things stand.
"I don't know how it will be resolved but as we're getting really close to the start of September here, there doesn't seem to be a resolution in sight," he said. "And one thing Brad Treliving said back on July 1 is the Leafs have a need for Nick Robertson. He's got a great opportunity this season, both because of what he showed last year, the fact that you anticipate someone his age to get better, but also they don't have as much depth at left wing as they have in some years gone by. Maybe there's a path to rebuild things, but right now there's not an obvious solution out there that I see."
Robertson is certainly looking for a larger opportunity, wherever he plays next season. Last year was the most time he spent in the NHL as a professional, and he made it clear that he belongs. Over 56 games, he recorded 14 goals and 27 points playing mostly as a third and second-line winger. Still just 22 years old, it's easy to believe he's capable of 20 goals or more if given a full-time role.
As Johnston states, the Maple Leafs hope that full-time gig is in Toronto. The team is reportedly in the market for help on the left wing, but they could do themselves a favor by finding an agreement with Roberston on a new deal. Until then, the two sides remain far off without an end in sight.
