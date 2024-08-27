Flames Hire New Play-by-Play Announcer
There's officially a new voice of the Calgary Flames.
On Monday, Sportsnet revealed that Jon Abbott will be the new play-by-play commentator, joining game analysts Kelly Hrudey and Greg Millen and game host Ryan Reslie around the rink.
“I’m really excited to relay the terrific moments that are ahead, because this is a team that I think is going to have a lot of bright spots, and are going to be able to take steps moving forward season after season,” Abbott said, per the Flames' site. “We’re going to watch these players grow on and off the ice, and we’re going to see how their success comes with it; I’m excited to share those moments in real time but also give some of the background to these Calgary Flames players, and tell some stories along the way, and just be able to connect with the fanbase through the players that they’re watching.
Abbott has over 24 years of broadcasting experience, having previously covered the NHL, CHL, AHL, World Men's Hockey Championships and The Olympics. He most recently covered the Ottawa Senators at the NHL level, and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks before that.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jon and his family to Calgary,” said Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation President and CEO Robert Hayes. “Participating in the search for a play-by-play person with our partner Sportsnet, we were very impressed with Jon’s broadcast, his resume, and his reputation within the industry.
"Not only will Jon be an excellent addition to the broadcast team, but he will also be an embraced member in the Calgary community. Along with Flames fans, we look forward to the energy and passion he will deliver in his play-by-play call this winter and for many seasons to come.”
A native of Aylmer, Ontario, Abbott has never called Calgary home before now, but he's excited to put his roots down.
“I was already excited about that, but now, thinking about being able to put down roots in the community, and bring my family with me and having them share in these experiences is really exciting as well,” Abbott said.
“We’re altogether very honoured to be part of the Sportsnet and Flames families, and can’t wait to get into Alberta and put our roots down there.”
