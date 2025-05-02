Blues Hope to Continue Home Ice Advantage
In the first-round series between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets, there's been one consistent thread. The home team wins. The home team is 5-0 through the first five games of their opening-round matchup.
The Blues, trailing 3-2 in the series, are hoping that trend continues for Game 6. The series returns to St. Louis for the final time with the Blues on the verge of elimination.
In Games 3 and 4, the Blues were electric. They decimated the Jets in Game 3 by a final score of 7-2 and followed it up with another drubbing of Winnipeg. In the two contests, the Blues scored 12 goals in total on 52 shots as they swarmed the Jets' defense and goaltending.
What should give St. Louis hope is that they've been in it the entire series, despite trailing. They've executed their offensive plan effectively, averaging nearly four goals per game in the series. They've converted on over 30% of their power play opportunities as well, and it's all added up to rattling the crease of Jets starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
The Jets, meanwhile, will be trying to reverse this trend in Game 6. The Presidents' Trophy winner was the best team in the regular season, but they've yet to reach that same level in the first round. A commanding victory on the road would be an excellent step toward reaching that level again. It would also put them back on the path toward a Stanley Cup championship.
Home ice advantage has never been on display more in the Stanley Cup Playoffs than in this series between the Jets and Blues. The team on home ice has dominated five consecutive times, and the Blues aim to continue the pattern once more to save their season.
