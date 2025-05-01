Blues, Jets Avoid Discipline for Game 5 Antics
Things took a heated turn between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of their first-round matchup. The Jets took the series lead following a 5-3 victory, putting them one game away from moving on to the next round. The story of the game, however, was the physicality and shenanigans that developed.
The huge storyline was the health of Jets superstar center Mark Scheifele and whether or not any supplemental discipline would come for them or the Blues. Scheifele exited the game in the second period and didn't return after taking a few rough hits. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the league is not imposing any discipline on either team for their Game 5 antics.
The decision will have big implications in Game 6. The Jets can eliminate the Blues with one more victory as the series shifts to St. Louis. Thankfully, the Blues will have their captain, Brayden Schenn, in the lineup.
With the Blues' full arsenal, they hope to ruin the Jets' plan. That starts with trying to spoil the rebound performance from Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The Blues got to him in Games 3 and 4, scoring 12 goals in those two contests. Hellebucyk settled back in for the Game 5 victory, but still allowed three goals. He hasn't fully returned to his Vezina Trophy-winning form, and that gives the Blues just enough leeway to attack.
If the Blues can do that successfully, they have an excellent chance of pushing this series to a Game 7. The NHL is allowing both sides to have their full roster at their disposal despite things getting out of hand in Game 5. Taking advantage of that will be key as St. Louis tries to fend off elimination.
