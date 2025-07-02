Blues Sign Two-Way Centerman
Former Vancouver Canucks centerman Pius Suter has agreed to a two-year, $8.25-million contract with the St. Louis Blues, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4.125-million.
Suter, 29, posted career highs in goals (25), and points (46) in 81 games last season for the Canucks, who was one of two key free agents for Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin to take care of this off-season.
Suter's 25 goals was tied for second on the team with Canucks winger Brock Boeser who signed a seven year deal on July 1st. Suter's services for the Blues will be presented as well-rounded, as he's just as effective, if not more so, on the defensive side of the puck as he is on the offensive side.
Last season, Vancouver finished with the NHL's third-best penalty kill, a unit that was centered and led by Suter. Something the Blues definitely coveted when they signed the Zurich, Switzerland, native, as they had the league's 28th-best penalty kill last season, according to NHL.com.
There may not have been a better time for Suter to post career-best numbers, as a player at his position with a two-way skillset was very thin on the open market this off-season.
Suter enters a below-average center core in St. Louis, headlined by Robert Thomas and a 33-year-old Brayden Schenn. Center depth is one of the key reasons why the Blues got bounced in the first round against the Winnipeg Jets last postseason, and they're hoping that Suter will try to maintain his upwards trajectory of scoring while also keeping pucks outside of St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington's net.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!