Oilers Add Winger Looking to Bounce Back
If the Edmonton Oilers want to make a run at the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive season next year, they will have to do so without Corey Perry, who signed a one-year deal worth $2-million with the Los Angeles Kings on the first day of free agency.
It'll be hard for Oilers captain Connor McDavid and company to see Perry leave Edmonton, as he was second on the team in playoff goals last postseason per MoneyPuck.com, but Oilers general manager Stan Bowman is hoping his latest investment can pay dividends.
As free agency frenzied, with names flying off the board, Bowman waited until the late hours of day one of free agency to sign former Washington Capitals left winger Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year deal with a $3.6-million AVV.
The Oilers will hope that Mangiapane will bounce back from what was a career worst of 28 points since his rookie season back in 2018-19. Even in the Capitals' 10 playoff games this year, Mangiapane tied his worst playoff goal total (1) from his rookie season.
Underwhelming stats from a player who's posted upper-teen goal seasons for most of his career, who's even seen a 35-goal campaign as a Calgary Flame. Although the Oilers are getting Mangiapane at his lowest of lows, they should be confident they can re-ignite Mangiapane's goal-scoring touch, and why wouldn't they? They have Leon Draisaitl and McDavid, who played on a line with a 40-year-old Perry on their wing, who matched his career high of 10 playoff goals this year, so why not stick Mangiapane on the best player in the world's wing, and see what happens?
Though it may sound trivial, it's notable to mention that, according to NHL Edge, Mangiapane and Perry are coming off regular seasons where they shared the same area of ice in which they scored most of their goals. It's from the slot to the front of the crease that's worked for both players, so if Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch wants to replace Perry's success with Mangiapane, he should deploy him the same.
What Knoblauch and the Oilers won't be able to replace is Perry's experience, who has appeared in five of the last six Stanley Cup Finals, whose 237 playoff games are more than any NHL franchise this century.
Though Mangiapane won't be able to provide rallying cry speeches backed by experience, his 11 years of youth, with a proven shot to beat netminders with something to prove, might go a long way if put to good use.
