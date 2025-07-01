Penguins Acquire 2028 Third Round Pick From Sharks
The Pittsburgh Penguins are stocking up on draft picks as they will receive a 2028 third-rounder from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for starting goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.
The trade was announced today by Pittsburgh president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas.
The newly-acquired third-round draft pick gives the Penguins nine selections in the 2028 NHL Draft. Pittsburgh retains their original seven picks plus San Jose’s third and fifth-round selections.
Pittsburgh is expected to stock up on prospects over the next three years as they have 28 picks through the next three drafts. That includes 16 selections in the first three rounds.
Nedeljkovic’s $2.5 million salary cap hit disappears from Pittsburgh's crowded salary cap. It also moves young goalies Joel Blomqvist and Sergei Murashov up on the depth chart.
Blomqvist will more than likely assume the NHL backup spot, barring any future moves, while Murashov’s minutes in the AHL alongside veteran Filip Larsson is aided by the trade. Everyone moves one step closer to the blue ice.
Nedeljkovic’s .905 full-stregnth save percentage over the past two seasons ranked in the bottom two-thirds of goalies who played in 1000 minutes since 2023.
He failed to maintain the level of consistency to give his teammates and coaching staff the confidence to keep him between the pipes.
