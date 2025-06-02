Lightning Sign Veteran Forward to Six-Year Extension
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year, $14 million extension ($2.33 million AAV), the team announced Monday.
Gourde, 33, returned to Tampa Bay at the trade deadline in a three-team deal trade that also involved the Seattle Kraken and Detroit Red Wings. The Saint-Narcisse, Quebec, native scored 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 21 games following the trade, but only scored a single assist in the Lightning's first-round loss to the Florida Panthers.
Gourde has never been a major scorer, rather a pest who can throw the body around when needed. He ranked second among all Lightning players with 50 hits following the trade, and added nine more in the playoffs. He also had six blocked shots in the playoffs.
A former undrafted free agent, Gourde scored 187 points (80 goals, 107 assists) in 310 games during his first stint with the Lightning from 2015-21. He added 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 69 playoff games during that time, and was instrumental in their back-to-back Stanley Cup runs in 2020 and 2021. Most often, he centered a standout third line with Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow on his wings.
Following the second Stanley Cup win, the Kraken selected Gourde in their expansion draft. He scored 146 points (52 goals, 94 assists) in 271 regular season games for Seattle, and scored 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 14 games during the team's first and so far only playoff appearance.
The Lightning have now lost in the first round in each of the past three seasons, and they clearly hope that Gourde can be part of the solution.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!