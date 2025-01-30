Lightning Defenseman Named Team Sweden Captain
The 4 Nations Face-Off continues to approach, and the international squads have started announcing their leadership groups for the tournament. Team Sweden has announced that Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning will serve as their captain at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Hedman is in the midst of his first season as captain of the Lightning following the departure of Steven Stamkos. Hedman has led the Lightning to a 26-20-3 record through 49 games this season and was one of the first six players announced for Team Sweden.
Through his 16-year NHL career, Hedman has played in 1,099 career games with 163 goals and 605 assists for 768 total points. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning, Hedman was an easy choice to lead Team Sweden as their captain.
A native of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, this will be Hedman’s seventh time representing Sweden on the international stage since making his NHL debut in 2009. In 41 games at the senior international level, Hedman has five goals and 11 assists for 16 total points.
Hedman helped lead Team Sweden to various bronze medals between the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 and multiple World Championship tournaments. He brought a pair of silver medals home in back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2008 and 2009. In 2017, he played 10 games and helped Sweden reach gold at the IIHF World Championship.
Team Sweden also announced that Mattias Ekholm of the Edmonton Oilers, Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs will serve as assistant captains.
Team Finland previously announced that Aleksander Barkov will serve as their captain at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
