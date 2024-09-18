Lightning Name New Captain
The Tampa Bay Lightning have officially named defenseman Victor Hedman as their new captain, the team announced Wednesday.
Hedman, 33, is the 11th captain in franchise history. He takes over for Steven Stamkos, who served as captain from 2014 up until his departure on July 1.
“We are thrilled to have Victor leading our team as the 11th captain in franchise history,” Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said, per the team's site. “Victor is a cornerstone player that is extremely well respected by his teammates, coaches and peers across the NHL. Over the past 15 seasons, he has been a world-class representative for our organization both on and off the ice. Victor embodies what it means to be a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning and is more than ready for this exciting opportunity. We are looking forward to watching him flourish in his new role as we continue to work towards our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”
The No. 2 pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Hedman has been the back bone of Tampa Bay's defense for essentially his entire career. Among all defenseman in franchise history, he ranks first in games played (1,052), points (728), hits (1,130), blocked shots (1,612) and several other stats. A six-time All-Star Hedman won the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman in 2018, and was a finalist for the award each year from 2017-2022.
In the playoffs, Hedman has consistently been one of the Lightning's best performers throughout their run of success. In 165 career playoff games, the most in Lightning history, he's scored 23 goals and 117 points while boasting a +24 rating. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2020 after scoring 10 goals and 22 points in 25 games.
Tampa Bay also announced that forward Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Ryan McDonagh will be alternate captains this season. Kucherov, 31, won the Art Ross Trophy last season after scoring a career-high 44 goals and 144 points. McDonagh, 35, returned to the Lightning this offseason after a two-year stint with the Nashville Predators.
As the Lightning begin the post-Stamkos era, Hedman is the perfect and obvious choice to lead the team forward.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!