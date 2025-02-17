Team Canada Sticking With Blues Goalie
Team Canada suffered a shocking loss to the United States in a heated meeting at the 4 Nations Face-Off, forcing many questions to be asked about the goaltending situation. Entering the tournament, Team Canada brought Jordan Binnington from the St. Louis Blues, Sam Montembeault from the Montreal Canadiens, and Adin Hill from the Vegas Golden Knights.
Multiple Canadian-born goalies are out-performing all three of these names, but Team Canada has been persistent with Binnington between the pipes. Even after the tough defeat to the United States, Team Canada is continuing to roll with Binnington as their starter.
Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper announced that Binnington will be their starting goalie in a crucial contest with Team Finland. Team USA clinched a spot in the 4 Nations championship game with their win over Canada, forcing Canada into a must-win situation against Finland.
Cooper said that Binnington has played great and is giving Canada a chance to win.
Not only does Canada need to win, they have to win in regulation in order secure a rematch with the United States.
In their first two games, Binnington and Team Canada are yet to win in regulation. They opened the tournament with an overtime victory over Sweden, then a regulation loss to the United States.
In his two games, Binnington has allowed five goals on 48 shots faced.
After arriving in Boston, Team Canada held an options practice where Binnington was the only goalie not present. Montebeault and Hill both worked out and are set to remain off the ice in a do-or-die contest.
Hill has served as backup through the first two games for Canada with Montembeault as the third string.
