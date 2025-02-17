Canada Facing Role Reversal As 4 Nations Shifts To Boston
Canada's opening two games at the 4 Nations Face-Off were practically home games. Playing in front of the Bell Centre crowd in Montreal, the Canadian squad had the crowd enthusiastically behind them as they took on Sweden and the United States.
Entering their final game of the preliminary round, Canada faces a stark role reversal — their matchup against Finland shifts to TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Instead of the hometown treatment, Canada takes on the villain role in front of the majority American crowd.
It will be interesting to see what this reversal does for Canada. This roster won't be anything new. It's full of Stanley Cup and international tournament winners, league MVP's, and Norris Trophy defenders. Winning at the highest level requires going on the road. Canada now has to prove they are the winning team they believe they are.
One positive this reversal creates is a playoff-like intensity. Playing for their lives at the 4 Nations, this round-robin game is unlike any other. Edmonton Oilers captain and Canadian superstar Connor McDavid referred to the upcoming contest as a Game 7. Playing in front of a boisterous crowd like the ones at TD Garden is a normal part of that playoff environment, and the hope is it fuels the Canadian roster.
To play devil's advocate, Canada must not lose the moment. Their contest with the United States was a back-and-forth slugfest, trading scoring chances and body checks with regularity. Against Finland, Canada has the chance to regain their structure on offense. They can still play with speed; that's inevitable with their roster, but it can't be all gas and no brakes.
Finland is a smart and savvy squad, eager to spoil Canada's run. If Canada tries to play like they did against the United States, Finland will play the USA in the gold medal game. However, if Canada embraces the villain role, they could be destined for a rematch against the United States in the finals.
