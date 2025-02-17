4 Nations Finals At Stake Between Canada and Finland
Canada and Finland will kick off the final day of round-robin action at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The two countries are playing for more than national pride; they are also jockeying for a spot in the finals against the United States.
Both Canada and Finland enter this game with two points. Finland is coming off a huge win over their heated international rivals, Sweden. Canada wants to bounce back after a disappointing effort against the United States. Each team is eager to play for gold, and whoever wins this game will clinch a spot in the finals and a rematch against Team USA.
There is one catch, however. For either Canada or Finland to secure their spot, the winning team must do so in regulation. If the game goes into overtime, Sweden can sneak into the gold medal contest.
Luckily for both Canada and Finland, they each defeated Sweden earlier in the tournament. If there is a tie after the final day of round-robin action, Sweden will be on the outside looking in.
Finland's x-factor is Carolina Hurricanes superstar Mikko Rantanen. He recorded his first goal of the 4 Nations against Sweden, and the Fins desperately need him to lead them to victory again. He's one of the best pure goal scorers in the NHL and is magnetic with the puck. If he can dominate like Finland knows he can, Canada may be in store for a second straight loss.
For Canada, the biggest question is whether or not their goaltending holds up. St. Louis Blues starter Jordan Binnington has been decent but not great. He's allowed three goals in both games he's started, and when Canada needed him to step up, he didn't. With their chance at the finals on the line, they need their goaltending to propel them to victory. Otherwise, it will be the biggest talking point as the hockey world tries to unpack a disappointing finish for Canada.
