Team USA Loyalty Runs Through Canadiens Star Defenseman
It's been well-documented that many believe Team USA snubbed Montreal Canadiens star defenseman Lane Hutson for their Olympic Orientation Camp. This event has sparked many conversations, and recently, Hutson's father, Rob, teased about his kids being Canadian.
“You never know what happens in the future," said the Manitoba-born Rob Hutson during an interview on the Recrutes Habscast, which Marco D'Amico of RG Media then covered. "My boys are also Canadian. So there is an absolute luxury there, and a lot of great players have been left off the selection for the Olympics and things like that. I think Brett Hull might have been one of them. He voted with his feet. He went from Canada to the U.S. There are all types of scenarios that are — I wouldn't say are in play, but are possibilities, right?”
This, of course, sparked many to question his loyalty to the United States and whether or not he would stay loyal or choose to represent Canada, a move that would send shockwaves through the International hockey scene.
However, according to RG Media, Hutson received his paperwork on August 28, a day before the deadline to file so he can potentially represent the USA. Though he was snubbed from the Olympic Orientation Camp, he still signed and dotted on the line to be eligible, which speaks to his loyalty.
Of course, Papa Hutson's comments caught fire, but Lane's agent, Sean Coffey, shut them down promptly in an exclusive interview the very next day after the interview with Grant McCagg.
“It’s easy to take a 60-minute interview and turn it into a 15-second clip for clicks,” said Hutson’s agent, Sean Coffey, in an exclusive interview with RG. “There is no animosity there from Lane or his father; with both confirming this on record.”
Hutson understands that Team USA has a tremendous crop of defenseman to choose from, and guys like Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski, who are a little more established than him, also play very similarly to him.
While it conceivably stung, Hutson knows that other opportunities will arise down the line, and he will enter the 2025-26 season with a target on his back. So, shifting his focus to being ready for game one will hold tremendous importance.
Hutson's NHL loyalties to the Canadiens are without a doubt clear, and the work ethic and drive to continue improving for his NHL future will only help him in his bid the next time the United States need a defenseman to represent their blueline.
