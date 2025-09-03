Canucks Captain Not Worried About Future
The Vancouver Canucks were one of the most talked-about teams during most of the 2024-25 season thanks to constant trade rumors involving a couple of their star players. While captain Quinn Hughes wasn’t a part of the trade rumors, he remains committed to the Canucks and their success.
Just because Hughes wasn’t directly involved in the trade rumors doesn’t mean his future wasn’t called into question. Hughes has two brothers, Jack and Luke, who play with the New Jersey Devils.
It’s possible one day Hughes may want to suit up with his brothers, but for now, he’s laser-focused on Vancouver and his Canucks teammates.
“I’m focused on the skate test before training camp,” Hughes told Sportsnet. “So I can push my teammates so that everyone’s ready going into camp.”
Hughes didn’t say one way or another what the future might hold for him, but he did say that he won’t let outside noise get to him.
“I can’t even sign for another year, so there’s nothing I can do,” Hughes said regarding his future. “As far as the noise, I can handle the noise. That’s why I’m the captain of the team, because I can handle these things and I can play at an elite level and it doesn’t matter what’s going on around me.”
A lot of talk has been made recently about the Canadian markets and the pressures that come with playing hockey in a major Canadian city. According to Hughes, he doesn’t get distracted by such a thing.
“Noise doesn’t bother me,” Hughes said. “It’s a long year, and I’m just going to be day-to-day and focus on the short term. That’s the truth, honestly.”
Hughes believes that’s what makes him a good captain for the Canucks. He knows the pressure is on in Vancouver, and he’ll face anything that comes his or his teammates way head-on.
“As far as the noise around my teammates, I’m going to try to help everyone else, too,” Hughes said. “Be as good a leader as I can be.”
Hughes won the Norris Trophy for the 2023-24 season as the NHL’s top defenseman and followed that with an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign. Despite the injuries, Hughes finished the year with 76 points (16G-60A) in 68 games played.
Healthy and ready for another season, Hughes is hopeful the road ahead is a bit smoother for him and the Canucks as they look to claw their way back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
