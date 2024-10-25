Top Potential Landing Spots for Blue Jackets Ivan Provorov
It only took a few weeks for the trade chatter to heat up in the NHL, and now one of the top defensemen for the Columbus Blue Jackets is at the center of it. Russian puck-mover Ivan Provorov is the latest subject of trade rumors and speculation, with multiple insiders reporting there is growing interest in the 27-year-old.
The Blue Jackets have had a difficult start to their regular season, adding to the speculation of a trade. They lost their team captain Boone Jenner and veteran defender Erik Gudbranson to different injuries that required surgery, leaving a team with already low expectations even lower. With the Jackets quickly becoming a full seller, let's take a look at a few potential landing spots and good fits for Provorov.
Utah Hockey Club
They've already made multiple trades for defensemen this season, why not another? The team has been decimated with injuries to their blue line and they could desperately use another dependable defender if they want to make a run at the postseason in their inaugural season.
The thing that makes sense here also is the salary cap space. Utah has close to $8 million open, so they have a ton of flexibility to facilitate a trade. They might not want to spend more assets for Provorov with him needing a new contract at season's end, but for the right price this deal makes a ton of sense.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild have raised the bar for themselves after a sizzling start to their season. The team hasn't trailed yet in regulation and they are getting an MVP performance out of star Kirill Kaprizov every night.
What they will need to go on a legitimate run is another top-four defender, and Provorov would fit the bill perfectly.
The issue for this isn't the fit, it's making the money work. The Wild have very little cap space, so the Blue Jackets would need to take a contract back or retain salary to make it work, which would cost Minnesota a greater return.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL so far this season, and they are doing it with a middling group of defenders. Acquiring a player like Provorov would significantly help relieve the pressure on top d-man Josh Morrissey and allow them to have three pairings with an experienced defenseman on one side. A championship contender is likely to lure Provorov away from the Blue Jackets and the Jets make a whole lot of sense.
