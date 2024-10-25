Penguins' Sidney Crosby Reacts to Connor McDavid's Comments
When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Edmonton Oilers, one of the biggest matchups is the battle between generational talents. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby facing off against Oilers captain Connor McDavid is always must-see hockey.
Instead of an NHL All-Star Game, the two superstars will have an opportunity to play on the same team for the first time in their careers. Crosby and McDavid have already been named to Team Canada’s roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.
Not only will the two be sharing a uniform, but people are starting to wonder who should lead Team Canada as captain. McDavid let his thoughts be known when asked who should wear the “C” at the upcoming international tournament.
“It should be Sid for sure,” McDavid said. “That’s not even a question.”
That’s high praise from McDavid since he’s looked at as the best player in the NHL. McDavid essentially took the “NHL’s Best Player” title from Crosby.
As humble as usual, Crosby noted that he’s excited not just for himself to participate, but for McDavid to represent his country for the first time on such a large stage, and for the fans that haven’t seen best-on-best hockey since 2014.
“Obviously for him not being able to play for Canada for a long time,” Crosby said on Prime's Monday Night Hockey. “I think he’s got to be really excited.”
Crosby is excited himself to play alongside McDavid for the first time ever, rather than going up against him. The Oilers currently hold a dominating winning streak over the Penguins dating back to March of 2019.
“Playing against him all these years,” Crosby said. “It’ll be much better playing with him.”
NHLers haven’t been invited to international events since the 2014 Winter Olympics. Now, after a decade, fans will be treated to some of the most excited competitions and rivalries the sport has to offer.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Crosby said. “Just really excited as players, and for fans, too for what they’re going to see.”
