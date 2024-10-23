NHL Power Rankings: Jets Take Early Lead
It's been an exciting beginning to the NHL season. With some surprise starts from multiple clubs, the regular season is off and running. With the season about 1/8th of the way over, let's take a look at the first power rankings of the year.
10. Ottawa Senators
A 4-2 record has the Senators looking impressive to start the year. Even with their newly acquired goalie Linus Ullmark dealing with an injury, the team has received quality goaltending from back-up Anton Forsberg while captain Brady Tkachuk is red hot, with eight points in six games.
9. Utah Hockey Club
Utah Hockey Club has a 4-2-1 record to open their inaugural season, and it's exactly the start they were hoping for. Clayton Keller is leading the way with eight points through seven games, but the team looks solid throughout the lineup. It appears the aggressive moves the front office made in the offseason have rounded out a team ready to push for more.
8. Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning lose their captain in the offseason, but that offense is still dangerous. Nikita Kucherov is unbelievable yet again, with 12 points in six games. Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, and Brayden Point continue to be strong support. And newcomer Jake Guentzel is the elite winger the team needed to fill the void of Steven Stamkos. Look out for the Lightning as the season continues.
7. Washington Capitals
They've played the least amount of games so far, with just five, but the new and improved Capitals are showing real promise. Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson are shouldering the offensive burden while youngster Connor McMichael is off to hot start as well. Questions remain of course, but it's an ideal beginning for the Caps who are very deserving of their place on this power ranking.
6. Dallas Stars
Jake Oettinger is looking to earn his first Vezina Trophy this season after signing a massive extension. The team is again doing it with all four lines and three defensive pairings, and a balanced and structured attack is often too much for other teams to deal with. Logan Stankoven leads all rookies in scoring so far while fellow forwards Roope Hintz, Matt Duchene, and Mason Marchment are off to great starts.
5. Calgary Flames
This is the most surprising addition to this list, but the Flames are making a statement early. Their tandem of Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar in net is a brick wall, and their defense in front is even more impressive. Rasmus Andersson has eight points to start the year and leads his team in scoring and ice-time.
4. Minnesota Wild
The Wild are making NHL history by never trailing in their six games so far. They are red-hot and everything is clicking. They're one of the top teams through two weeks in the Western Conference
3. New Jersey Devils
The Devils are becoming a problem in the Eastern Conference. They are getting healthy and their offense is difficult to contain. If their goaltending holds up, look out.
2. New York Rangers
My pick for the Stanley Cup champions this year is off to a strong start. Artemi Panarin is a scoring machine, but Alexis Lafreniere is the story of this team so far. In a contract year he's becoming a well-rounded superstar and the Rangers are becoming a true contender in the Eastern Conference.
1. Winnipeg Jets
There really isn't another pick so far in the NHL for the top team. The Jets are 6-0-0 and have an impressive goal differential of +17. Connor Hellebuyck is just continuing to dominate in net, and their lineup looks balanced top to bottom. They won't be undefeated forever, but they will be a problem all year long.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!