Maple Leafs Bring Back Former Draft Pick On PTO
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed their former 2006 (99th overall) fourth-round selection, James Reimer, to a professional tryout contract, the team announced just ahead of the weekend.
Reimer, 37, was brought in as insurance after the club announced that projected starting goaltender Joseph Woll would be stepping away from the team for personal matters.
After his first practice with the Maple Leafs on the first day of the weekend, Reimer seemed excited when talking to TSN about returning to the club where he played the first six seasons of his career.
“I haven’t had that much fun in a long time," Reimer said. "It’s been a special experience to be back here. A lot of memories & a lot of good emotions and really enjoying the moment."
Of course, after playing with the Sabres and Ducks, joining a team with high prospects of making some headway in the playoffs would provide plenty of motivation and reason for excitement.
“It’s the greatest game on earth and the greatest city to play the game in,” he said. “I got so many good memories. I’m sure there are some bad memories in there, I don’t remember any of them. I’m sure nobody else does either.”
With Woll's timeline for returning to the team still undetermined, Reimer would benefit from some strong showings before the Maple Leafs wrap up their preseason with two final games against the Detroit Red Wings, providing two good chances for Reimer to show that he still has it.
Last season, Reimer posted a 10-10-2 record and his goals against average (4.50) and save percentage (.864, which were extremely underwhelming with the Ducks, though it was just two games, turned around emphatically with more playing time in Buffalo. Jumping up to 2.90 goals against average and .901 save percentage proved that, at the very least, he could be a viable backup.
If Reimer can channel those numbers, behind a much better Maple Leafs squad, he could earn the team's trust and potentially play out the string in the city where it all started.
Twitter user James expressed that he felt the Leafs could opt to bring in goaltender prospect Dennis Hildeby; however, management appears adamant on letting him develop further with the Toronto Marlies.
So, Leafs fans will get another glimpse of a guy who repped their colors for 207 regular-season games, with hopes that he can solidify a nice tandem with Anthony Stolarz.
