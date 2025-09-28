Latest Extension First of Many for Rebuilding Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks and center Mason McTavish worked for months on the new, six-year extension he recently signed. The long-term deal comes with an average annual value (AAV) of $7 million and the expectation that McTavish will be their number two center as they ascend back into the Western Conference playoff race.
What a move by the Ducks. Not just because they end a drawn out negotiation with one of their top players, and not just because the deal they agreed to is a reasonable one from both sides. This move sets the tone and a bar that will only help Anaheim in the coming years as they build back into a contender.
Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek has been patient in his rebuilding process in Anaheim. He’s moved on former high draft picks like Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, while shrewdly picking which youngsters to build the new core around. By avoiding paying some of these players, he's made his job over the next few years even easier.
2026 - The Summer of Ducks Extensions
The AAV McTavish comes in at is the perfect anchor number for Verbeek and the Ducks because next summer is going to be an expensive one in Anaheim. Five intriguing young players are playing the final year of their current contracts, with several of them set for large paydays like McTavish received.
The biggest two contracts, both in terms of dollars spent and importance to the organization, are forwards Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier. Carlsson is the number one center in Anaheim, and his continued ascent is key for the Ducks returning to the postseason. Gauthier is a potential 30-goal scorer coming off a strong rookie year with the Ducks. Both players will be in line for significant raises.
As if that wasn’t a large enough task for Verbeek and his staff, the Ducks have three defenseman needing new deals as they reach restricted free agency as well. Jackson LaCombe, who had a breakout, 43-point 2024-2025 campaign, 2022 first-round pick Pavel Mintyukov, and 22-year-old Olen Zellweger are all RFAs come next summer. The trio are instrumental to what Anaheim envisions over the next five to 10 years.
It sounds simple enough, but those five deals will all be very different and come with their own set of unique challenges. Zellweger and Mintyukov, for example, will be in line for bridge deals as they continue developing. They might not cost as much next summer, but that number will surely rise in the subsequent contract.
Contrarily, the other three pending RFAs are likely seeking long-term deals that come with high salaries and protections. Carlsson and Gauthier stand out as two players the Ducks would prefer to lock up long-term at a reasonable salary, similar to what McTavish signed for. Now with that deal done and the blueprint established, the rest will hopefully fall in line.
The Ducks are dong an excellent job of building toward the future. This deal with McTavish took longer than many wanted and was probably more dramatic and drawn out than needed. In the end, the contract is done and both sides are happy. Not only that, the deal is the first of what is hopefully many signings in Anaheim over the next year that push the team back into Stanley Cup contention.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!