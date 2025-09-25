Breakaway on SI

Sabres Not Close to Extension With Key Forward

The Buffalo Sabres still have some work to do to find common ground with a key forward.

Nick Horwat

Mar 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
As the Buffalo Sabres enter the 2025-26 season, star forward Alex Tuch is kicking off the final year of his contract. The 29-year-old forward is eligible for an extension, but Tuch and the Sabres have yet to find any common ground.

Tuch has been a key figure in the Sabres organization since he arrived in 2021, and both sides would like to see their relationship continue. According to Pierre LeBrun in the Athletic, Tuch and the Sabres are still far apart on a new deal.

“What I’m hearing is that the Sabres and Tuch’s camp so far aren’t in the same ballpark as far as what the landscape will look like in the rising-cap world,” LeBrun writes. “I would imagine Tuch’s camp sees a double-digit AAV as realistic in that world.”

LeBrun noted that a new deal for Tuch is likely, but everyone in the Sabres fan base will have to show patience.

“There have been numerous conversations about what an extension might look like, and Tuch’s camp… and the Buffalo Sabres seem largely focused on a long-term deal for the 29-year-old,” LeBrun said. “Both sides want to get it done.”

Tuch has spent the last four seasons with the Sabres, scoring 106 goals and 137 assists for 243 points in 281 games. As one of the Sabres top offensive producers, he’s reached the 36-goal mark twice during his time in Buffalo.

Feb 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) takes shot against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

With a salary cap that is set to see huge jumps over the next few seasons, Tuch could be looking for a huge deal. As one of the most important members of the Sabres lineup, a deal surpassing $10 million annually might be in the cards.

It sounds steep for a player who hasn’t cracked the 80-point mark in his career, but he can be a big reason for eventual success in Buffalo.

In 2022-23, Tuch notched 36 goals and 43 assists for a career high 79 points.

Originally a first-round pick (18th overall) of the Minnesota Wild in 2014, Tuch has played 536 NHL games in his career. Between the Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Sabres Tuch has 167 goals with 215 assists for 382 points.

LeBrun believes the Sabres might be waiting for other players around the NHL to sign extensions to get a feel for the market. Big time faces like Jack Eichel and Adrian Kempe are due for extensions, and could pave the way for the rest of the league to follow.

