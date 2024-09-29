Why Every NHL Team Is Watching Boston College This Year
It doesn't matter if it's the Boston Bruins, the Washington Capitals, the Montreal Canadiens, the New York Rangers, the Nashville Predators, or any other team in the NHL, everyone will be watching the Boston College Hockey Team this year. An NCAA team is not always the subject of the league's attention, but this college team is very different.
The Bruins, Capitals, Canadiens, Predators, and Rangers are just five of the teams with promising NHL prospects set to play with Boston College this year. The Bruins' most recent first round pick, center Dean Letourneau, is set for his freshman year with the Eagles. A 6'7 center with a boatload of potential, eyes are on him to see how he responds to a much more physical and mature NCAA style of play.
Meanwhile the Rangers have a scoring winger they hope will be ready to play NHL minutes in the next two years in Gabe Perreault. He scored in bunches as a freshman, finishing with 41 points in 29 games. Another season of NCAA action could be all that stands between Perreault and an NHL lineup. The organization is also keeping tabs on defensive prospect Drew Fortescue, who is entering his sophomore season as well.
The Capitals are also eager for their top prospect, forward Ryan Leonard, to finish his sophomore season with the Eagles. The eighth-overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft had 47 points as a freshman, and while many thought he'd contend for a lineup spot with the Caps, he opted to return and pursue a National Championship with BC.
Last and certainly not least is freshman James Hagens. The youngster is the number one draft-eligible prospect in the world entering the start of this season, and the hockey universe expects him to be the number one pick come the 2025 draft. He gives the Eagles an elite top center, and he gives every NHL team a reason to tune in to their season. While the team contends for dominance over the NCAA, the NHL will be keeping a very, very close eye on one of the most talented college teams of the last decade.
