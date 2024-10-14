Report: Maple Leafs Defender Open to Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs selected defenseman Timothy Liljegren in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft with the intention of him being a pivotal defender in their lineup. A right-shot, mobile puck-mover with great size and hockey IQ, it seemed like a natural fit for the Leafs. They've long needed a suitable partner for blue line staple Morgan Reilly, with many efforts to fill the void going awry.
But seven years later and the Maple Leafs and Liljegren are at a cross roads. He's now 25 years old, and while he's played 55 games or more each of the past three seasons, it's just not working. Every one seems to agree that Liljegren is capable of more offensive production and shouldering more minutes on a regular basis, but that won't happen in Toronto.
To make matters worse, Liljegren hasn't played in a regular season game yet this season. It's why David Pagnotta and the Fourth Period have reported on the Maple Leafs making the defender available for trade. Pagnotta took to his X account to share that while no offer appears imminent, the Leafs are making it known that he is available.
Now, it The Fourth Period is reporting again that Liljegren would accept a potential trade. In an update on the situation, they wrote about how a chance to play somewhere full-time is becoming more and more appealing to the Swedish defender.
"TFP’s David Pagnotta reported that while Liljegren has not made a formal trade demand, he is open to a move and the Maple Leafs are aware he would welcome a change of scenery and an opportunity to play full-time elsewhere," the article states. "Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has not been eager to move Liljegren, as he and his staff are fond of the depth they have on the blueline."
While the Leafs aren't likely to make a hasty decision regarding a Liljegren trade, there would be multiple NHL teams lining up for his services. Despite the inconsistent place in the Maple Leafs' lineup, he's appeared in 196 NHL games, scoring 14 goals and 65 total points. With so many teams desperate for improvements along their own blue line, the Leafs will have suitors galore when they are ready to pull the trigger and it's likely Liljegren will be eager to join his new team.
