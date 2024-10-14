Blue Jackets Host Special Guest Before Emotional Home Opener
It’s been an emotional few months since the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. As the 2024-25 NHL season got underway, each team has done their own tribute to the Gaudreau’s. Moments of silence and plenty of remembrance have filled NHL arenas through the first week of the season.
The upcoming home opener for the Blue Jackets is sure to be an emotional one. Guy Gaudreau, Johnny and Matthew’s father had been invited to a couple of training camp sessions with the Philadelphia Flyers, and he recently showed up on the ice with the Blue Jackets.
For a practice a day ahead of the home opener, the Blue Jackets invited Guy to participate as a guest coach.
Donning a full Blue Jackets tracksuit, Guy was on the ice with Johnny’s teammates and close friends. Guy helped lead drills with Dean Evison’s coaching staff.
Before the puck drops between the Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers, the Blue Jackets will honor the lives or Johnny and Matthew with a video ceremony and fans in attendance will receive a “13” patch. 13 was the number Johnny wore during his NHL career.
The Blue Jackets will be wearing those patches throughout the 2024-25 season.
Both the Blue Jackets and Panthers will be wearing No. 13 Gaudreau jerseys during warmups. Those jerseys will be signed and raffled off.
The hockey world has been mourning the loss of Johnny and Matthew ever since they lost their lives far too soon. Every team has taken the time to remember the life and legacy of the brothers, but it is sure to hit even harder when the Blue Jackets open their season without Johnny.
