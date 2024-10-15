Another Maple Leafs Forward Missing Time With Illness
The Toronto Maple Leafs were forced to play their home opener without former captain John Tavares in the lineup due to illness. While it was just one game and Tavares returned to practicing with his teammates, the Maple Leafs were recently without a different key forward.
Something must be going around the locker room because superstar William Nylander missed the most recent Maple Leafs’ practice due to illness.
Nylander is a huge piece of the Maple Leafs lineup and is currently the only player on the roster with multiple goals. Through the first three games, Nylander has scored twice and helped push the Maple Leafs to a 2-1 start.
In a full 82-game run in 2023-24, Nylander was the second-highest scoring player on the Maple Leafs. With 40 goals and 58 assists, he recorded 98 total points, behind only Auston Matthews (107).
The Maple Leafs had issues with illness running around their locker room last year. Multiple players missed time thanks to being sick and unable to play. They sure hope this isn’t a repeat thing as they’ll need all the help they can get to continue being one of the strongest lineups in the NHL.
Without Tavares for a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Maple Leafs ended up winning by a score of 4-2.
