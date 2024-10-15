Breakaway on SI

Another Maple Leafs Forward Missing Time With Illness

Another Toronto Maple Leafs star may miss playing time with an illness.

Nick Horwat

Sep 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (88) reacts to a remark from a Montreal Canadiens player as they await a faceoff in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (88) reacts to a remark from a Montreal Canadiens player as they await a faceoff in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Maple Leafs were forced to play their home opener without former captain John Tavares in the lineup due to illness. While it was just one game and Tavares returned to practicing with his teammates, the Maple Leafs were recently without a different key forward.

Something must be going around the locker room because superstar William Nylander missed the most recent Maple Leafs’ practice due to illness.

Nylander is a huge piece of the Maple Leafs lineup and is currently the only player on the roster with multiple goals. Through the first three games, Nylander has scored twice and helped push the Maple Leafs to a 2-1 start.

In a full 82-game run in 2023-24, Nylander was the second-highest scoring player on the Maple Leafs. With 40 goals and 58 assists, he recorded 98 total points, behind only Auston Matthews (107).

The Maple Leafs had issues with illness running around their locker room last year. Multiple players missed time thanks to being sick and unable to play. They sure hope this isn’t a repeat thing as they’ll need all the help they can get to continue being one of the strongest lineups in the NHL.

Without Tavares for a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Maple Leafs ended up winning by a score of 4-2.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more! 

Published
Nick Horwat
NICK HORWAT

Home/News Feed Page