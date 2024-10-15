Expectations Getting High for Canadiens Youngster
The Montreal Canadiens aren’t quite expected to be a playoff contender in 2024-25, but everyone is looking for signs of improvement from numerous youngsters. That includes 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, who is entering his third season in the NHL.
In a full 82-game slate last year, Slafkovsky put up 20 goals and 30 assists for 50 total points. Through four games of the 2024-25 campaign, he’s already off to a good start with four points (1G-4A).
What kind of steps can Slafkovsky take this year and how will he approach elite levels in the NHL? According to TSN’s Frank Corrado, Slafkovsky will have to stay in the dirty areas of the ice.
“He has to own the front of the net in the offensive zone,” Corrado said. “If a lot of his offense can come from there, he’s a hard player to handle.”
Slafkovsky might still be young, but he has a huge frame. Standing at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, he’s a big body that can out-muscle plenty of defensemen in the NHL. Being the sizable net-front presence will open up plenty of opportunities for him to not only score, but help the Canadiens collect more wins.
The Canadiens are loaded with skilled talent, Slafkovsky is among that group, but he should be creating his own lane with his size.
“If he gets to that area,” Corrado said. “I have no worries the production is going to be there for him.”
Standing just above the blue paint is how Slafkovsky scored his first goal of the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Early in the second period, while trailing 2-1 on the power play, Slafkovsky found himself left alone in front of Tristan Jarry. Captain Nick Suzuki fed to the wide-open Slafkovsky who tapped the pass into a pretty open net.
The Canadiens ended up losing 6-3, but Slafkovsky found his way onto the scoresheet the way he should quite a bit this season.
“Maybe he takes a jump 20 points and he’s a 70-point player,” Corrado said. “If he owns the front of the net, the production is going to be there for him.”
