Maple Leafs' William Nylander Reacts to Mitch Marner Departure
Despite widespread speculation about his future, it still felt somewhat surreal to see Mitch Marner leave the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason.
At least, it did for now-former teammate William Nylander, who said that Marner's focus was solely on helping the Maple Leafs win their first Stanley Cup since 1967 until the very end.
“Not sure where that stuff comes from, but I don’t think he was ever thinking of leaving ahead of time,” Nylander told NHL.com. “I actually asked him during the season and he said he was concentrating on Toronto. I didn’t want to press him on that and let him be because it was obviously on his mind, but his play was focused on helping us. Then I asked him after the season and he wasn’t sure.”
After nine years in blue and white, the 28-year-old Marner left his hometown Maple Leafs via a sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, receiving an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million cap hit) in the process.
Nylander, 29, will miss playing alongside his longtime teammate, but is also happy to see him be rewarded for his efforts.
“It’s tough seeing him go but I’m so happy for him and his family,” Nylander said. “He got to pick where he went so, in that aspect, I’m happy for him. We’re going to miss him a lot but that’s just the business of the sport. That’s the way it is. So we’ve got to regroup as a team and figure out a way to keep winning games.”
Nylander and Marner's time together was very productive, but of course, it wasn't perfect. There's obviously the Maple Leafs' repeated struggles in the playoffs, but going further, there was also a moment during last year's first-round series against the Boston Bruins where Nylander told Marner to "grow up" on the bench. However, the Swedish forward insists there was no bad blood during that moment.
“It’s hockey,” Nylander said. “Things happen in the heat of battle. There was too much read into that. We came in and played our first full season together and our friendship just grew from there. He’s an incredible person. Off the ice too. He was the one making sure that we had team events like Halloween parties, dinners, all those kind of events. He would set those things up. Somebody’s going to have to take on that role now because because he did an incredible job doing all that stuff.
“And then, just being a friend on the side, just an incredible guy. I could always talk to him about whatever. He’ll be missed. And for what he does on the ice, just an incredible player.”
It's a new era for the Maple Leafs with Marner gone, and hopefully for their long-suffering fans, a more successful one.
