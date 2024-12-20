USA Announces Final Roster for 2025 WJC
The 2025 Men's World Juniors Championship is shaping up to be a tremendous tournament. The defending gold medalists, the United States, are looking to win back-to-back at the global stage and capture their third gold medal since 2020.
With just days until the 2025 WJC kicks off, countries are revealing their final rosters, including USA Hockey. They released the list of the 25 players who will wear the U.S. jersey, and it's loaded with NHL hopefuls and highly-touted prospects.
The top of the forward group matches up with any other team in the country and probably edges them all out. Led by recent first round picks Ryan Leonard of the Washington Capitals, Cole Eiserman of the New York Islanders, Gabe Perreault of the New York Rangers, Oliver Moore of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Trevor Connelly of the Vegas Golden Knights, the scoring threats will be constant from USA Hockey.
The blue line is also loaded with talent. Zeev Buium is the headliner of this position group. The recent top pick of the Minnesota Wild is one of the best players in the NCAA this season and projects to carry the Wild's blue line into the next decade. Add in Cole Hutson, a power play specialist and another prospect in the Washington Capitals' system, and New York Rangers defenders Drew Fortescue and Buffalo Sabres puck-mover Adam Kleber, and the defense is just as balanced and dominant on paper as any position group in the tournament.
Two 2025-draft eligible players are also set to play important roles for Team USA. Top prospect James Hagens, who is having an excellent freshman season already at Boston College in the NCAA, will likely play in a top-six and power play role. He's an offensive stud and can create scoring chances easily with the puck on his stick, and he'll be a key part of the offense and any of USA's success in this tournament.
Joining him is University of Wisconsin defender Logan Hensler is another top prospect available for 2025. He cracked Breakaway On SI's top available prospects list, and he's an exciting, two-way defender who will likely be a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft.